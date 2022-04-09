ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Live Updates | Smith has best round of day at tough Masters

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IN9ia_0f4eBfDH00
Masters Golf Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds up his ball after a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

___

7 p.m.

Cameron Smith has posted the best round of the day in very difficult conditions at Augusta National.

The 28-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 68 that brought him within three strokes of leader Scottie Scheffler as he walked off the course.

Smith is at 6-under 210 through three rounds. Scheffler is at 9 under with two holes to play, having stumbled a bit with a stretch of three bogeys in four holes on the back side.

Smith's performance is nothing unusual. In five previous Masters appearances, he had three top-10 showings — including a tie for the runner-up spot behind winner Dustin Johnson in 2020.

___

6:25 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler has stumbled just a bit, but he's still firmly in control as he approaches the end of the third round at the Masters.

Scheffler bogeyed both the 12th and 14th holes, sandwiched around a birdie at the par-5 13th, to leave him at 10 under for the tournament.

He still has a four-stroke lead over Cameron Smith, who is shooting the best round of the day at 4 under with the final hole to go.

Charl Schwartzel is six strokes behind, while 18-hole leader Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry are at 3 under.

Smith got as close as three shots off the lead, but Scheffler has maintained distance on the field throughout the day. The Texan came in with a five-stroke advantage after 36 holes.

___

5:40 p.m.

Tiger Woods has posted his highest score ever at the Masters.

Finally showing the effects of a terrible car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods shot a 6-over 78 in the third round to ruin any hope of making a run at a sixth green jacket.

It was a tough day for just about everyone, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s (10 degrees Celsius) and plenty of wind.

But it was especially difficult for Woods, who had never shot a score higher than 77 at Augusta National. He’ll head to the final round at 7-over 223.

After two solid rounds of putting, Woods really struggled on the greens. He described it as having “zero feel.”

Still, it’s been an encouraging performance given all that Woods has been through. The Masters is his first competitive tournament in more than 500 days.

___

5:15 p.m.

On a day when it's been tough to go low, Scottie Scheffler is turning in another dominant performance at Augusta National.

Scheffler made the turn in the third round of the Masters with a 3-under 33, pushing him to 11 under for the tournament and keeping his lead at five strokes over Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

Schwartzel is only that close because he holed out from the fairway at No. 10 for an eagle. Cameron Smith of Australia is another stroke back at 5 under.

How commanding has Scheffler been? Only seven players are within 10 shots of the leader, who hasn't been bothered at all by the cool, windy conditions.

Scheffler already matched the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history with his five-stroke advantage.

The record for 54 holes is Tiger Woods' nine-shot lead in 1997, when he won the first of his five green jackets.

Woods has no chance of winning his sixth. He's 4 over for the day and a whopping 16 strokes behind Scheffler.

___

4:50 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler began his day with a five-stroke lead at the Masters.

As the world's top-ranked player approaches the midway point of the third round, he's increased the margin to six shots.

Solid as can be, Scheffler posted four birdies and a single bogey over the first eight holes, pushing him to 11 under for the tournament.

Cameron Smith and Shane Lowry are his closest challengers, both at 5 under, with Charl Schwartzel another stroke back.

Tiger Woods hasn't been able to mount a charge. He's 2 over for the round and 14 shots behind the leader.

___

3:40 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler is threatening to blow away the field at Augusta National.

Scheffler has started the third round with birdies at the second and third holes, pushing his score to 10-under par.

That give the world's top-ranked player a six-stroke lead over Shane Lowry, with Cameron Smith and Charl Schwartzel another shot back.

In cool, windy conditions, all but 12 players are at least 10 shots behind the leader.

Tiger Woods is 3 over for the day and 14 strokes off of Scheffler, essentially eliminating any hope of a record-tying sixth green jacket.

___

3:45 p.m.

Chasing his first major championship, Scottie Scheffler is looking to protect a big lead in the third round of the Masters.

The world's top-ranked player built a five-shot advantage over the first two days.

That matches the biggest 36-hole lead in Augusta National history. Four of the five who did it previously went on to capture the green jacket.

The 25-year-old Scheffler made a comfortable par at the first hole and he's still five shots clear of the field. No one is making much of a move on a cool, windy day at the Masters.

First-round leader Sungjae Im started off with a double bogey to drop seven shots behind Scheffler.

Tiger Woods also has slipped from serious contention. He four-putted No. 5 for a double bogey and made the turn at 3 over for the day and a daunting 12 shots off the lead.

___

2:20 p.m.

A big stumble for Tiger Woods at the Masters.

Woods four-putted the tough fifth hole at Augusta National for a double bogey. That dropped him 11 shots off the lead before Scottie Scheffler even teed off.

Woods' putter was a big asset over the first two days, but he had a three-putt at No. 1 for a bogey Saturday. Then came major trouble at No. 5.

An errant approach left Woods on the green 65 feet from the pin. He putted up a ridge to within 6 feet of the cup, only to need three more putts to get down.

___

1:55 p.m.

With the leaders waiting to tee off, no one is making much of a move on Moving Day at the Masters.

The cool, windy conditions are preventing anyone from going real low.

Only a handful of players are below par in the third round, led by Viktor Hovland at 2 under with four holes to play.

Tiger Woods is even through his first four holes after bogeying No. 1 and bouncing back with a birdie at the par-5 second.

Scottie Scheffler came into the day with a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes. Woods is nine shots back.

___

1 p.m.

Tiger Woods has teed off in the third round of the Masters, looking to slice into a nine-stroke deficit between him and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

In his first official tournament since a horrific car crash nearly 14 months ago, Woods made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National.

Winning a sixth green jacket will be much more difficult.

Woods begins the round with a 1-over 145 score. Scheffler is at 8 under, five shots clear of the field and matching the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Only one player who previously built such a big margin at the halfway point failed to go on to win the green jacket.

Even so, Woods believes he still has a shot in the difficult conditions.

“It’s going to be quick, and I need to go out there and put myself there,” he said “If you’re within five or six on that back nine going into Sunday, you’ve got a chance. So I just need to get there.”

___

12:35 p.m.

It looks like a tough day for going low at Augusta National.

With unseasonably cool temperatures and a stiff breeze whipping across the course, par will likely be a good score in the third round of the Masters.

Half the field has teed off so far. Si Woo Kim made an eagle at No. 2 to get back to even par overall, but only three other players are below par in the early stages of the round.

Scottie Scheffler tees off at 2:50 p.m. EDT, having a built a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes.

___

11:05 a.m.

The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy.

And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters.

Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament gets $2.7 million out of a total purse of $15 million. Both are tournament records.

It’s about a 30% increase over last year, when Hideki Matsuyama got $2.07 million from a purse of $11.5 million.

In terms of total dollars, it’s by far the biggest one-year increase in Masters history. Percentage-wise, the tournament saw a bigger jump from 1982 to 1983, when the purse and winner’s share both increased about 40%. The winner in 1982 got $64,000; the winner in 1983 got $90,000.

The Masters purse and first-place check now match what is offered at the first two stops of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship.

If Tiger Woods finishes eighth or better, he'll eclipse $10 million in career Masters earnings alone. A solo eighth finish would pay $465,000. Woods entered this week with $9,556,069 won in his Masters career, by far the most in tournament history.

___

10:30 a.m.

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50's when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn't tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#The Masters#Augusta National#Australian#Texan
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Stewart Cink makes stunning HOLE-IN-ONE at The Masters

Stewart Cink recorded the 24th ace on the famous par-3 16th hole at Augusta National on day two of The Masters. Cink, who has his son Reagan on the bag these days, sent a beautiful short iron to the right side of the green and he used the slope to perfection as the ball rolled all the way down and into the bottom of the cup.
GOLF
FOX Sports

A brief look at the 3rd round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday at the Masters (all times EDT):. LEADING: Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, posted a 1-under 71 and is at 9 under through three rounds. TRAILING: Cameron Smith is three shots back at 6...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tyrrell Hatton after two rounds at The Masters: "I'm not in a good mood"

Death, taxes, and Tyrrell Hatton raging at himself on the golf course. This time, his scene was The Masters. His foe? Putting. The Englishman, 30, did not hold back after two days of pain and mysery at Augusta National on the notoriously glacier-like greens. Hatton said he "felt sorry" for...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler’s insane Masters record that all but guarantees green jacket

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler ended day 1 of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National with a robust score that had him among the leaders at three strokes under par. Little did patrons at the Masters know that they were about to witness history at Augusta on the tournament’s second day. Scheffler proceeded to outdo himself, finishing round 2 five shots under par, giving him a five-stroke lead heading into the third round at Augusta. The five-stroke lead puts the world no. 1 in rare Masters company, all but guaranteeing he’ll be slipping on the green jacket, as noted by ESPN.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Moral victory: Tiger Woods thankful to finish Masters, commits to British Open

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It seemed improbable a year ago, but there was Tiger Woods, walking up the final fairway on Sunday at the Masters. Woods did not win his sixth green jacket -- in fact, he shot his second straight 78 to finish with his worst score at Augusta National Golf Club in 24 appearances -- but one year after being seriously injured in a car crash, the 15-time majors champion had limped to a moral victory.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Associated Press

Key hole on Sunday at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:. KEY FACT: It surrendered only two birdies to 52 players — Matthew Fitzpatrick and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had the 2s — on Sunday, and it was where Cameron Smith’s chances at the green jacket came to an end. He made a triple-bogey 6 on the hole, the worst score there all day. Smith had just made birdie at the par-4 11th to get within three shots of Scottie Scheffler. He left the 12th trailing by six.
GOLF
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
135K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy