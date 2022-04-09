ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ $46 billion budget headed to Gov. Pritzker’s desk

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8Ubz_0f4eBSgi00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new state budget is headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk after a marathon session at the statehouse Friday night.

The Illinois House adjourned just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Lawmakers applauded after they approved a $46 billion budget, which provides nearly $2 billion in tax relief.

The budget suspends an inflation-based gas tax increase for six months, as well as freezes a 1% sales tax on groceries for one year, among other things.

“Tonight, this morning, we passed a fiscally and socially responsible budget that responds to the needs of families across this state,” said Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch. “With inflation surging to it’s highest in nearly four decades, it was our reasonability as lawmakers to put money back in the pockets of hard working Illinoisans.”

The measure includes $200 million that will be spent on new public safety measures, including efforts to recruit and retain police officers. There is also $240 million in federal fund for violence prevention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 11

Randy Weber
1d ago

Feds money and Pigster taxes is the only reason they claim a balanced budget !

Reply(1)
8
Michael Adamczyk
22h ago

being an Illinois resident it looks to me that democrats are trying to buy your vote. what happens when their allege tax break runs out? let me tell you what will happen the democrats are going to bend you over. LET'S GO BRANDON

Reply
2
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats agree on balanced budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrats in Illinois are in agreement with Gov. JB Pritzker’s balanced budget. “Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state’s long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety,” Pritzker said. “Once again, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#The Illinois House#Illinois Speaker#Illinoisans
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy