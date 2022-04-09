ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kid Rock opens concert with video message from Trump

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Kid Rock kicked off his concert tour with a message from former President Trump this week, according to videos shared on social media.

A TikTok video from Kid Rock’s concert this week showed the controversial musician play a video message from the 45th president of the U.S.

In the video, Trump referred to the crowd as “hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots” and said “all of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country.”

The Michigan-born entertainer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has been a long-time supporter of Trump. He started his “Bad Reputation” tour in Indiana this week.

Trump added in the video, “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work.”

“But a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

He ended the video message by donning a red hat reading, “Make America Rock Again,” a reference to his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The singer has headlined rallies for the former president and released a song in January bashing President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci.

Kid Rock told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month that he is “uncancelable” during a sit-down interview.

Comments / 772

lifeisgood
1d ago

Big mistake kid… i will never come see you (or ted nugent). Play your music. Leave politics out of it. I’m not paying for a trump rally🙄

Reply(123)
272
FJBFU”46”
21h ago

Funny how all the libs are crying about keeping politics out of entertainment. Few words for yall… Whoppie, Joy, Alec oh hell… this would take all day. Let’s just say Hollywood and CNN 😂.

Reply(26)
131
O C
1d ago

The trumpies attending the swap meet must have gotten a real thrill out of the video. Two losers for the price of one.

Reply(35)
168
