Plainville, CT

Plainville man arrested after police pursuit in dump truck

By Olivia Casey, Sydney Reynolds
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville man driving a dump truck was arrested on Friday after striking a security guard’s car before leading police on a pursuit.

The Plainville Police Department responded to Tilcon around 7 p.m. after reports that a blue Chevrolet dump truck with a yellow plow attached to the front of it intentionally rammed into a security guard’s vehicle while he was inside. The driver also struck two other cars on Tilcon’s property before fleeing the scene.

Police said they located the truck heading west on Woodford Avenue and the driver refused to pull over, engaging police in a pursuit on I-84 westbound, lasting about 45 minutes. A WTNH viewer, Brytnie Zettergren, provided footage of the pursuit:

Video provided by Brytnie Zettergren

State police assisted in the pursuit and were able to disable the tires using spike strips.

The pursuit ended on the offramp at Exit 16 on I-84 west on the Middlebury and Southbury town lines.

Police said the truck driver, 70-year-old John Bielawski of Plainville, was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Charges are still pending for the incident.

WTNH

WTNH

