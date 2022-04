Oklahoma baseball is beginning to find its stride in the 2022 regular season. After a mid-week get-right game against Oral Roberts, the Sooners ventured into the proverbial lion’s den for the first time this season. They traveled to Stillwater for their first true road game in 2022 and came out on top 8-7 after trailing 7-6 entering the top of the ninth inning. A back and forth affair saw the Sooners come out on top against their in-state rivals and a top-five team to pick up their third big-time win in the last couple of weeks.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO