Kingston, OK

Kingston car show brings in donations for tornado victims

By Kemper Ball
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Car enthusiasts from all over were in Kingston today to raise money for people affected by the March tornado. “Every American manufacturer, even some that no longer make cars are represented here today,” said event organizer Pete Bridgman. From classics to new models nearly...

