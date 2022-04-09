Todd Helton returns to Rockies as special assistant to general manager

Retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, left, jokes with third baseman Vinny Castilla during picture day for the Rockies before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — Todd Helton is back with the Rockies.

Helton, who spent all 17 years of his career with the team and was the first in the franchise to have his number retired, was named a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt on Saturday. He will assist in all areas of baseball operations and will essentially be a roaming instructor, with an emphasis on minor leaguers.

"I'm glad Todd is jumping back in," manager Bud Black said. "I think he's in a good place to get back involved and to help."

Schmidt has made it an emphasis to bring back former stars to work with the current crop, and Helton was one of several who came to minor league spring training. Helton spent most of his time working with Michael Toglia, the Rockies top first base prospect. The two also went out to dinner, where the three-time gold glove winner got to pass on advice to the player the Rockies think is their next star at that position.

"I told him that he's the reason I'm here, to watch him," Helton said last month during minor league spring training. "He moves pretty good for a big guy, he's got good hands. He swings the bat well. I think his time in Denver is going to be soon."

Helton — who very well could soon be the second Rockies player to be inducted into the hall of fame — also gave hitting instruction during camp. He said last month that he was ready to play a part with the Rockies again, and his time at Salt River Fields reaffirmed that.

"He has a lot to add," Schmidt said. "He wanted to be a part of this."

The Rockies already have Vinny Castilla, who played seven seasons for the Rockies, and Clint Hurdle, their most successful manager, as special assistants to Schmidt. Now they have Helton re-joining their ranks, and they hope to add even more to that list.

"There's more out there that we want to get involved," Schmidt said.