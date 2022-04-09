Texas State's offense enjoys edge over the defense in Bobcats' spring football game

SAN MARCOS — The Texas State football team concluded spring practice with its annual Maroon and Gold scrimmage Saturday, with the offense beating the defense 23-4.

The scoring format — called 21 — started each drive at the 25-yard line. The offense earned six points and a PAT attempt for every touchdown and three points for every made field goal. However, the defense earned four points for every made field goal by the offense, seven points on missed field goals and seven points for every turnover. The first team to reach or surpass 21 points wins.

“I’ve done it before at previous schools and I’ve seen other schools do it as well when I go talk with them and visit spring ball somewhere else,” coach Jake Spavital said. “I let (the players) kind of make the rules and they play for food and all that stuff, which makes it very competitive. I’m telling you, if you add an extra meal on the line, it’s life or death at times with these guys. It’s the most gamelike (spring scrimmage) I’ve been a part of. That’s why we love it.”

The format received mixed reviews from the Bobcats, with offensive players praising the competitive nature of the drill but defensive players saying there was an unfair advantage.

“I love 21. What a great drill that is,” offensive guard Kyle Hergel said. “It’s so competitive, and it just changes up the monotony of practice sometimes. You can get stuck in team play and the two-minute, but 21 gets the juices going.”

“Honestly, 21 is cool and all because it’s gamelike, but it’s kind of in the offense’s favor,” outside linebacker Jordan Revels said. “They’ve got special teams on their team, so they get points for kicking field goals. It’s the red zone. They are supposed to score.”

Quarterback duties were split evenly between sophomore Ty Evans, a transfer from North Carolina State, and Layne Hatcher, a graduate transfer from Arkansas State. Evans was the first quarterback out in the warmup team drills and in the 21 drill. No official stats were kept, but both threw a touchdown pass in the warmup and in 21, with Hatcher throwing an interception to safety Tory Spears in the warmup.

“I think with the quarterbacks, the ball is going where it needs to go,” Spavital said. “There was a couple missed throws by Layne, a couple missed assignments with Ty, but overall they are pretty efficient in what they are doing. That’s kind of been the emphasis of just getting the ball in play and getting it to the receivers. … The passing game is a lot further along than I thought it would be at this point.”

Evans led the offense to a field goal on the first drive, making the score 4-3 in favor of the defense. Hatcher then connected on a 25-yard post route by senior receiver Toe Groves to give the offense a 10-4 lead after the PAT.

Hatcher came back out the next drive but didn’t throw a pass. Three straight runs by sophomore Calvin Hill ended with a 1-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 17-10. Evans came out for the final drive and quickly ended the game on a 25-yard, acrobatic touchdown grab by Julian Ortega-Jones.

After the game, Spavital admitted that the touchdowns by Groves and Ortega-Jones were on plays the defense hadn’t seen all spring.

“I saved a couple plays that the defense hadn’t seen yet,” Spavital said. “That always happens. (Defensive coordinator) Zac (Spavital) was kind of pissed at me, but we’ll deal with that one later.”

Spavital’s highest praise was for the play-making ability of the wide receivers and the blocking of the offensive line. He added that depth is needed on the defensive side of the ball and said he plans to add “16 to 20” players through recruiting this summer. Memphis nose tackle Kajuan Robinson pledged to the Bobcats on Thursday after recently entering the transfer portal.

“We’ve got some commits,” Spavital said. “We’ve just got to hold onto them.”