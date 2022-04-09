ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

The 5 Types Of Psoriatic Arthritis

By Vincent Madrone
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezSkt_0f4eAFZ800

Psoriasis is a common long-term skin disease that has no known cure. It typically causes red, itchy, scaly patches on the skin that come and go in cycles (via the Mayo Clinic ). For some people, psoriasis is also accompanied by pain in the joints, which also comes and goes in cycles just like the skin rashes. This condition is known as psoriatic arthritis. It can affect many different parts of the body, and the pain can be anywhere from mild to severe, according to the Mayo Clinic . As with psoriasis in general, there is no known cure for psoriatic arthritis as it is believed to be caused by a malfunction in your body's own immune system.

Psoriatic arthritis affects up to 30 percent of people with psoriasis, or 1 million Americans annually (via WebMD ). It manifests in different ways in different people. In fact, there are five distinct types of psoriatic arthritis, including distal interphalangeal predominant, asymmetric oligoarticular, symmetric polyarthritis, spondylitis, and arthritis mutilans. Each one has its own symptoms.

Asymmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQyFD_0f4eAFZ800

Unlike other forms of arthritis that are often symmetrical, meaning that they usually affect the same joints on both sides of the body, asymmetric psoriatic arthritis is characterized by the fact that it only affects one side of the body instead of matching joints (via WebMD ). It also tends to affect only a small number of joints, usually just one to three, unlike other forms of psoriatic arthritis that may involve more parts of the body.

Because of its limited reach, asymmetric psoriatic arthritis is considered milder than other forms of the disease (via Verywell Health ). It also tends to affect larger joints, like the knees, more than smaller ones, but sometimes also affects a hand or foot as well. Stiffness and pain on one side of the body, especially in the morning, that is usually accompanied by breakouts of scaly, itchy, red skin, are the main symptoms of asymmetric psoriatic arthritis.

According to Verywell Health , treating asymmetric psoriatic arthritis is similar to treating other kinds of psoriatic arthritic conditions and may involve disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) or corticosteroids.

Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0BX0_0f4eAFZ800

Unlike asymmetric psoriatic arthritis, symmetric psoriatic arthritis affects both sides of the body at the same time and usually involves matching, or mirror image, joints. If one knee, or one finger, experiences the pain and inflammation associated with this condition, the opposite corresponding joint does as well (via Medical News Today ). According to a 2012 article published in the journal Clinical Reviews in Allergies & Immunology, 50-60 percent of people with psoriatic arthritis in more than four joints display this symmetrical quality.

Symmetric psoriatic arthritis can affect any joint in the body, and the truth is that asymmetric psoriatic arthritis typically evolves into symmetric psoriatic arthritis as the disease progresses and symptoms worsen (via Verywell Health ). Treatment is essential to slow the progression of symmetric psoriatic arthritis, and like asymmetric psoriatic arthritis, usually involves the use of DMARDs, which protect joints from damage, or corticosteroids, which attempt to control inflammation.

Psoriatic Spondylitis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TGDW_0f4eAFZ800

Psoriatic spondylitis is a specific type of psoriatic arthritis that develops in the spine or the pelvis, and may also cause inflammation in the shoulders, hips, and knees. Spondylitis refers to arthritis that occurs in the back, sometimes fusing and becoming rigid, which is known as ankylosis (via the Cleveland Clinic ). According to Medical News Today , people who experience psoriatic spondylitis often have trouble moving or bending their back without suffering great pain , a symptom that just gets worse as the condition progresses.

A 2017 study published in the journal Annals of Rheumatic Diseases found that 24 percent of people who develop spondylitis also have psoriasis. Treatment for psoriatic spondylitis often includes physical therapy and stretching exercises as well as attempts to control posture (via Verywell Health ). If the disease progresses, DMARDs, which protect joints and bones from damage, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors are often prescribed.

Distal Interphalangeal Predominant Psoriatic Arthritis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yeLx8_0f4eAFZ800

Also known as DIP, distal interphalangeal predominant psoriatic arthritis is a type of psoriatic arthritis that affects the joints of the fingers and toes closest to the nail (via WebMD ). According to Medical News Today , distal interphalangeal joint pain is also a common feature of osteoarthritis.

According to Verywell Health , distal interphalangeal predominant psoriatic arthritis is one of the less common forms for psoriatic arthritis, accounting for under ten percent of all cases of the condition. There are a variety of treatments that medical professionals recommend for distal interphalangeal predominant psoriatic arthritis, like soaking hands in warm water, and maintaining cuticles in order to reduce skin injuries that may trigger symptoms.

While regular pain medications can be used to treat mild symptoms, cases of distal interphalangeal predominant psoriatic arthritis that progress to the point that they cause debilitating pain are usually treated with DMARDs or corticosteroid injections.

Psoriatic Arthritis Mutilans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZocRU_0f4eAFZ800

Also known as "pencil in cup" deformity, psoriatic arthritis mutilans is the most severe form of psoriatic arthritis, but also happens to be the rarest, affecting less than five percent of the people who develop psoriatic arthritis (via WebMD ). Those with psoriatic arthritis mutilans experience a strong auto-immune reaction that causes extreme inflammation in the fingers or toes which eventually leads to bone deterioration and loss. The end result is that fingers and toes become shorter.

According to Verywell Health , there appear to be some genetic predispositions to developing psoriatic arthritis mutilans, as well as lifestyle factors like excessive alcohol consumption , repetitive heavy lifting, smoking, and extreme stress. Both nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which help to decrease the intense pain associated with the condition, and corticosteroids, which attempt to reduce the inflammation, are often prescribed for psoriatic arthritis mutilans. A class of medications called biologics, which target your immune system and try to reduce the auto-immune response, are also used in serious cases.

Read this next: Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Rare Diseases

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

The link between rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory condition that affects the joints, but it can move to other parts of the body. When RA affects the blood vessels, health experts call it rheumatoid arthritis vasculitis (RV). Vasculitis refers to inflammation of blood vessels. RV is a rare but potentially serious complication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can turmeric help treat rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term autoimmune condition that causes inflammation, pain, and stiffness in the joints. Some research suggests that the spice turmeric may help relieve the inflammatory symptoms of this condition. Turmeric is a common ingredient in many dishes, including curries. However, it also has a long history in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psoriatic Arthritis#Arthritis Mutilans#Back Pain#Drugs#The Mayo Clinic#Americans#Webmd
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy