New York Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing an $8.4 million affordable housing development in an area of Binghamton north of Main Street. The Governor March 15 said federal and state low-income housing tax credits, weatherization assistance, State Community Renewal funds, NYSERA funds and money from the City of Binghamton will go to the development of 23 energy-efficient affordable apartments in seven parcels in the North of Main Street Revitalization district.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO