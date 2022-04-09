ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outrage from campus community after USC custodial worker arrested over allegedly stolen backpack

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhVYj_0f4e9dYC00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A veteran custodial worker at the University of Southern California has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft. In response, a group of students and staff members have written an open letter to administrators, expressing support for the longtime school employee, and requesting a closer review of her case.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 61-year-old Francisca Trigueros on March 15 in connection with the alleged theft of a backpack from a USC classroom.

According to the LAPD, a student’s backpack was left in the classroom at around 10 p.m. on March 9. When she realized it was missing about 30 minutes later, she returned to the building to retrieve it, but found the building to be closed. Upon returning again the following day, she said the backpack was gone.

The bag reportedly contained a substantial amount of cash.

USC’s Department of Public Safety said they had footage of Trigueros committing the alleged crime, and referred the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Trigueros was suspended without pay, then fired. She was not interviewed, nor were any faculty or staff, in connection with the alleged theft.

In their letter to administrators, Trigueros’ supporters say Trigueros found the backpack, but could not access a lost-and-found receptacle because no faculty members were on hand. She instead locked the bag in her supply closet for safe keeping.

“Despite 24 years of service to the university, she has now lost her livelihood and is facing further legal complications due to a simple misunderstanding that could have been easily resolved with a five-minute conversation,” the letter reads.

The letter noted Trigueros was trusted with expensive computers and other equipment for decades without incident.

The identity of the backpack’s owner has not been revealed.

