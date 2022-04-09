ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Feds seize more than $13 million in mixed narcotics at Texas border crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lq2I_0f4e9cfT00

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility on Wednesday thwarted a massive smuggling attempt, seizing $13.6 million in mixed narcotics.

Investigators inspected a commercial tractor-trailer arriving at the Texas border crossing from Mexico and discovered nearly eight pounds of suspected fentanyl, nearly three pounds of suspected cocaine, nearly three pounds of suspected heroin and nearly 955 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the trailer, the agency stated in a news release.

Carlos Rodriguez, port director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, stated that the Pharr cargo facility “continues to be a target for smuggling activity.”

“Our tools and technology are an import part of keeping our officers safe, and being able to test narcotics such as fentanyl on site is important to avoid an exposure to this harmful narcotic,” he added.

Customs and Border Protection agents seized both the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 56

Anthony Naderhoff
1d ago

great job.thank you for getting that junk off our streets.search every truck and car that comes in our country it will help with the horrible drug problem in the US

Reply(4)
15
Roy
1d ago

Now we take those drugs to California and New York we can pay for the bus tickets for the illegals to White House

Reply(3)
18
iAmerican
1d ago

Drugs flowing across the border 👈🏾 dementia Joe did that.

Reply(9)
20
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Heroin#Feds#Mexico#Cox Media Group
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 117 lbs of Illegal Disease Carrying Fresh Pork & Chicken in Laredo

The interception occurred on Tuesday, March 15 when a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and the driver was referred for a secondary examination. A negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited ag product was received. During the examination, CBP officers and agriculture specialists discovered packages containing a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden within the vehicle. Agriculture specialists issued the driver a $1,000 penalty for attempting to import and failing to declare the prohibited agriculture products.
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRGV

Cartel leader indicted in San Antonio on drug trafficking charges

The 39-year-old leader of the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel was indicted on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Mexico and the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. According to the indictment that was filed against...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize 548 Pounds of Mexican Cartel Liquid Meth in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility intercepted 548 pounds of liquid meth with an estimated street value of $3 million. “This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis...
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy