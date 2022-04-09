ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Late goal lifts Canfield lacrosse past GlenOak

By Josh Frketic
 1 day ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team used a late goal to grab the win over GlenOak 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

With under two minutes to go in the game, Luke Berry found the back of the net for the Cardinals to give them the lead for good.

Junior Nicolo Cocca netted a hat trick for Canfield in the win.

Sophomore Ethan Remby added the other goal for the Cardinals.

Canfield goalie Peyton Nottingham registered eight saves on the day.

The Cardinals return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Kenston.

