Saint Louis, MO

Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and the St....

localnews8.com

FanSided

What Mozeliak, Marmol believe is Cardinals most underrated unit

The offense is the group that both John Mozeliak and Oil Marmol believe is the St. Louis Cardinals most underrated unit. Despite having a star-studded roster, there are many analysts who are not high on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 outlook. Perhaps that is because of the pitching staff, with the rotation dealing with injuries and the bullpen not getting the high-end addition that many outside observers believe it needed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get standing ovation at Blues game

St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina got a standing ovation at the Blues game earlier this week. Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals and, if all goes according to plan, he and longtime friends and teammates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright will retire together. It’s the most baseball story you will ever hear and a fitting end to three legendary careers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Arenado leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

LINE: Cardinals -207, Pirates +174; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday. St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Cardinals averaged three...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Chavis’ grand slam lifts Prates over Cardinals 9-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season. Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract. It was the second slam of Chavis’ big league career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Diego Castillo added three hits for the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Charlie Blackmon as a starter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon will sit out Sunday's game while Randal Grichuk fills his spot in right field and bats sixth. Blackmon is projected for 585 plate appearances this season, with 14 home runs,...
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Sánchez slam leads Twins in 6-homer surge to beat Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Profar’s early slam jolts Padres past D-backs 10-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam, Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5. The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base. Jake Cronenworth reached on an error to lead off the inning. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from Arizona left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats. The Padres won three of four in the series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Greene wins big league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Greene lived up to his billing as a top prospect with overpowering velocity. He regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun, topped out at 102 in the fourth and was still hitting triple digits in his final inning. The right-hander allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. The Reds took a 5-0 lead in the third against Braves starter Ian Anderson. Greene, at 22 years, 247 days, became the youngest starting pitcher to make his debut for Cincinnati since Mike Leake in 2010.
CINCINNATI, OH
Idaho8.com

Guardians post 1st win, rookie Kwan 5 hits, romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far. Mercado connected for his first career grand slam off Taylor Clarke in the first inning, capping a six-run burst.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Idaho8.com

San Diego starters produce 2 hitless outings to start season

It took three games for one of San Diego’s starting pitchers to allow a hit. That’s a promising sign for one of baseball’s most disappointing teams of 2021. The Padres began the season by taking three of four at Arizona. Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings in Thursday night’s opener, then newly acquired left-hander Sean Manaea went seven the following game. San Diego became the first team in the modern era to have a starting pitcher give up no hits through at least six innings in back-to-back games, according to STATS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Rangers rally from 5 runs down, beat Blue Jays 12-6

TORONTO (AP) — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6. Guerrero’s third-inning home run off Spencer Howard, the longest of Guerrero’s career, built a 6-1 lead. After blowing a seven-run advantage in 10-8 loss in Friday’s opener, Texas tuned this game around with its biggest road inning since a six-run first at Baltimore on Sept. 7, 2019. Brad Miller had four RBIs to key the Rangers, and Nick Solak scored four runs and homere.
ARLINGTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their season-opening series at Angel Stadium. Jack Mayfield homered against his former team for the Angels, who scored more than two runs just once in the four-game series, doing it late in a blowout loss Friday. Urquidy built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Ramos shines in debut, Giants edge Marlins 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2. Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers. Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams’ 35 points

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes, as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams were in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason. The Bulls played without four starters. They already had the No. 6 seed secured in the Eastern Conference and play the defending champion Bucks in the first round. The Wolves didn’t use any starters in the second half. They face the Clippers in a Western Conference play-in game next.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds (LA Bats will Light Up the Skies Over Denver)

The first weekend of the MLB season is underway and Saturday brings us a great early matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers won their season opener against the Rockies yesterday 5-3. Newly acquired Freddie Freeman had a day and reached base on three different occasions. He also scored a run in his first game for LA. The Rockies got a decent debut from their big offseason signing in Kris Bryant. He smacked a single and drew a walk. However, he struck out with runners on to end the game.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Warriors’ Thompson carrying vintage form into the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Klay Thompson’s form is now the least of Golden State’s worries. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says “the proof is on the court” in the last couple of weeks. Thompson poured in a season-high 41 points in a regular-season ending 128-107 victory in New Orleans on Sunday night. Thompson’s recent play is among main reasons the Warriors are heading into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak. Thompson has scored 30 or more in three straight games and wound up averaging 20 points per game in the 32 games he’s played since Jan. 9. That’s when he returned from being sidelined more than two seasons by knee and Achilles injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight.
NHL

