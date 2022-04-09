ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Arrest made in connection to bomb scare

By Erica Miller
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in connection to a bomb scare earlier this week at the Ector County Courthouse. David Paul Finnegan, 37, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony Theft and Tampering with Record. Charges related to the courthouse hoax are pending. He is being held without bond.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Finnegan was taken into custody at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday after a warrant was executed in the 3500 block of Galahad.

Griffis said, “The investigation is still very active.”

On April 7, a woman entering the courthouse found the suspected pipe bomb. Odessa Police Department’s Bomb Squad destroyed the device later that morning, but investigators from OPD, ECSO, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation remained on the scene for several hours gathering evidence. Meanwhile, traffic flow and area businesses were shut down while crews remained on the scene.

In a news conference that same day, Griffis said a man was seen on security cameras leaving the device near the courthouse. He said at that time, there were several “persons of interest”.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

