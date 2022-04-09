Ukrainian girl, 9, writes heartbreaking letter to mum killed by Russian forces

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl in Ukraine wrote a heartbreaking letter to her dead mum after they were reportedly shelled together in their car.

In a handwritten note in a journal she wrote: “We will meet in heaven.

A nine-year-old girl in Ukraine wrote a heartbreaking letter to her dead mum after they were reportedly shelled together in their car

“I will try my best to be a good to go to heaven also.”

The letter was shared by a Ukrainian MP on Twitter, and is said to be from March 8, two weeks into Vladimir Putin’s onslaught.

It was no clear where in Ukraine the incident took place.

Written in childish script without full stops and some grammatical mistakes, she said:

“Mama. This letter is a present for you on March 8.

“If you think that you raised me in vain. Thank you for the best nine years of my life.

“I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mum in the world. I will never forget you.

"I want you to be happy in the sky. I wish you go to heaven. We will meet in heaven.

“I will try my best to be a good to go to heaven also.

“Kiss you, Galiya."

