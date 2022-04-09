ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speeding over Atchafalaya basin should get bigger fine, says lawmaker

By Brooke Thorington
Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez wants to increase fines for speeding on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. He says the legislation he has filed to do that would reduce wrecks on the 18-mile long stretch.

Cortez says he’s seen multiple 18-wheelers fail to drive in the right-hand lane even though signs are posted and there are other vehicles weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds.

“I’ve seen too many accidents over the last few years, and most recently there was a death that occurred. I’ve had constituents over the years ask me can you do something,” said Cortez.

The Lafayette Republican’s bill will increase speeding penalties to up $2,500 for those going over the legal limit and increase speed limit signage and signs for truckers to drive only in the righthand lane. Cortez said SB 435 includes clear signage, so motorists are well aware of the price they’ll pay if they speed.

“And that is sort of a 'buyer beware,' you know what you’re getting on the front end if you violate the law for the next 18 minutes, you’re going to pay a high fine,” said Cortez.

The speed limit on the bridge is 60 miles per hour for cars and 55 for trucks. Cortez said speeders are putting others in extreme danger along an area that’s difficult for emergency crews to respond to because it’s above water. And not to mention the frustration it creates when a crash stops traffic.

“If you go 60 miles an hour, you’re going to cross it in 18 minutes. If you go 80 miles an hour, you’re only going to save about three minutes but you’re putting a lot of people in danger of being killed,” said Cortez.

Cortez said he’s talked with DOTD leaders about the legislation, and they suggested more cameras along with the bridge. Cortez said he’s open to any suggestions to deter drivers from speeding on the bridge.

