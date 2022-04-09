Dodgers: Trea Turner Gives Update On Contract Extension Status

Trea Turner says that LA's front office has been communicative about his contract situation and informed him ahead of time that no deal was coming before the season.

He might not be a league MVP like the two guys hitting in front of him, but Trea Turner is just as important of a piece to this Dodgers ball club. Also unlike Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, Turner is not currently signed to a long-term deal.

Trea is in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent this winter. That is, if he doesn't sign a contract extension.

This spring, Turner addressed his contract situation and said he'd be willing to explore an extension with the Dodgers. Those talks did not happen, and according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the LA front office informed him earlier this week that they would not be offering him a contract extension before Opening Day.

"Those talks didn’t come to fruition; Turner said Friday the Dodgers’ brass approached him in recent days to tell him no extension offer was coming before the season, all but securing he will hit free agency this winter — potentially as the top available shortstop."

As Ardaya notes, Turner isn't bitter about the Dodgers decision.

“The money will take care of itself. It’s why you have agents and whatnot. So I’m not worried about it. I just asked them to be honest with me. They were honest with me, a few days ago, a week ago, whatever it was. It’s time to play, and time to try to win a World Series.”

Turner isn't the only player to remark about the team's singular focus to win the World Series. Clearly, the talented group has their heads on straight.

Including the superstar shortstop who doesn't know where he'll be playing next year.