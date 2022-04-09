Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
WIFR
RVC softball splits doubleheader against DII Triton College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matchup of nationally ranked softball teams, DIII #1 Rock Valley split its doubleheader with DII #13 Triton Saturday afternoon at RVC. The Golden Eagles lost game one 7-6 but turned around and won the second game 12-4. RVC is now 20-6 (6-0). In baseball,...
Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall transfers to Marshall
Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, verbally committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5-inch, 262-pound Montgomery, Alabama native joined the Wildcats in 2020 during the Kevin Sumlin era after three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. In two seasons at the UA, Marshall appeared in seven games for the Wildcats, primarily as a blocking tight end. Name On...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
KWQC
Quad City Storm ready for first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports
As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
News Channel Nebraska
Two home run day from Tesarek leads Pioneers in victory over Omaha North
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
KGLO News
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
