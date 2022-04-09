Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports
As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
Iowa Football Players Notebook: Spencer Petras Not Focused on Competition
Hawkeye Defense Bonds with Bowling; O-Line Rotating to Find Right Five
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
WIFR
RVC softball splits doubleheader against DII Triton College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matchup of nationally ranked softball teams, DIII #1 Rock Valley split its doubleheader with DII #13 Triton Saturday afternoon at RVC. The Golden Eagles lost game one 7-6 but turned around and won the second game 12-4. RVC is now 20-6 (6-0). In baseball,...
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
Whitecaps start season with strong Ty Madden, less COVID protocols
After winning two of their first three games to open the 2022 season against the Great Lakes Loons, the West Michigan Whitecaps returned home Tuesday to play the home opener at LMCU Ballpark.
Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers' 2022 Schedule Analysis
Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again approaching the upcoming college football season with a mix of optimism and dread. The program is coming off another bowl-less season, the fifth straight campaign without such a trip for the storied program. But with a batch of new faces in key positions, could the 2022 season be the much-needed breath of fresh air Nebraska has been searching for under head coach Scott Frost?
Why Bradley was the perfect fit for its newest women's basketball coach
PEORIA — Kate Popovec approached the podium Tuesday after being introduced as Bradley's newest coach and looked to a crowd filled with friendly faces. Her parents, Ken and Renee, sat in the front row inside the atrium of Renaissance Coliseum, as did her fiance, Ollie — each of them dressed in Bradley red. Braves players also dotted the chairs around the podium and stage in support of Popovec, who was hired last week as the 10th women's basketball coach in Bradley history. ...
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
