Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports
As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Quad City Storm ready for first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Ohio State football recruiting: 4-star RB Mark Fletcher pledges to Buckeyes
Ohio State just added its first important offensive skill player to its 2023 football recruiting class as four-star running back Mark Fletcher committed to the Buckeyes. Fletcher picked Ohio State over Miami, Michigan, Penn State, and Alabama. Listed as 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Fletcher brings a ...
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
News Channel Nebraska
Two home run day from Tesarek leads Pioneers in victory over Omaha North
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
