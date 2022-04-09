Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall transfers to Marshall
Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, verbally committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5-inch, 262-pound Montgomery, Alabama native joined the Wildcats in 2020 during the Kevin Sumlin era after three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. In two seasons at the UA, Marshall appeared in seven games for the Wildcats, primarily as a blocking tight end. Name On...
Quad City Storm ready for first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
Whitecaps start season with strong Ty Madden, less COVID protocols
After winning two of their first three games to open the 2022 season against the Great Lakes Loons, the West Michigan Whitecaps returned home Tuesday to play the home opener at LMCU Ballpark.
