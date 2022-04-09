ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The state of Auburn football after 2022 A-Day spring game: What Bryan Harsin needs to address

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago

AUBURN — Bryan Harsin's press conference after the 2022 A-Day spring game might as well have been his state of the union address: the state of an Auburn football program emerging from a winter and spring that gave whiplash to those following along, from 43-day coordinator tenures to internal investigations questioning Harsin's own future.

In the aftermath, the themes of spring practice were improving team chemistry and fostering healthy competition (at one position in particular). Fitting, because the 2022 season feels like Harsin's Auburn in competition with the rest of the SEC and college football world, fighting to prove itself still worthy. Still relevant.

So what is the state of Auburn football?

It's reflected in the state of its quarterback competition: Uncertain for at least the next four months, thanks in part to crucial injuries, and demanding patience against outside voices that have very little of it.

"Well, we haven’t named a starter, all right?" Harsin said when asked about the quarterback situation, where T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford took centerstage Saturday. "So I would say every guy at that position has the chance to be the guy. At least as far as I know, we haven’t named one. And that’s OK. And those guys know that. That’s not a knock on any one of them. It’s just: This competition continues."

As does Auburn's. Harsin needs to address shortages and concerns at several positions this summer. The receiver room is back where it was this time last year. The offensive line had four injured returning starters during spring, and even with them healthy, that position was a weak point last season with ripple effects on everything else.

The effect was visible Saturday, as the two sides competing in the spring game combined for 65 rushing yards on 29 carries (average: 2.2). Star junior Tank Bigsby had 12 yards on five.

"I would say (it’s) more so probably our D-line playing better," Harsin said, "only because I’ve seen it."

That's fair. It will be one of Auburn's strengths, and it looked the part Saturday. But even at the edge position that will account for most of the defensive front's sacks, starters Derick Hall and Eku Leota are preparing for astronomical snap counts this fall because there's only one other scholarship player behind them.

So yes, this competition does continue for Harsin. And that other one will continue for Finley, Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada once he joins the fold, fully recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against Auburn last November.

If you already concluded this would be as simple as a Finley-Calzada affair in August, don't be so hasty. Finley evaluated his own spring-game performance as "some positives, some negatives."

He got lucky when a bad throw didn't become an interception thanks to Marquise Gilbert's drop. He finished 11-for-19. On the other side, Ashford made the most of his opportunity with a poised arm and eager legs — and he was facing the first-team defense, unlike Finley.

The returning starter was entrenched in Auburn's five-game losing streak to end the 2021 season. Finley is aware of that baggage as he tries to defend his title. To his credit, teammates and coaches have universally praised his leadership in the face of a competition that would turn less-composed quarterbacks territorial.

The junior thoughtful compared his current situation to that of Bo Nix last offseason, when Finley was the new transfer arrival.

"It’s all about helping guys," he said. "When I was in Robby’s shoes, when Bo was here, Bo helped me. I’m just learning from guys before me that take the younger guy under your wing — even though (Robby and I) are about the same age. But classification-wise, I’m older and things of that nature."

In terms of the team chemistry Harsin is seeking after a tumultuous two months, that's what's you want to hear (even if not everyone will buy it).

Finley described Ashford's performance Saturday as "amazing" and even confessed that "we might be able to" – Finley made a back-and-forth hand gesture – "You know what I’m saying? We might be able to get him in there and do some quarterback draws and things like that."

The adage is that if you have two starting quarterbacks, you have none.

As spring ends, Harsin has three to choose between.

If any form of back-and-forth is Harsin's approach this fall, just add it to the list of reasons 2022 is Auburn against the world.

Harsin might not mind that.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: The state of Auburn football after 2022 A-Day spring game: What Bryan Harsin needs to address

