SAN ANTONIO – Emmanuel Tagoe made a point to remind Ryan Garcia of the challenge that waits ahead this weekend. The pair of lightweight contenders exchanged words and circled around one another while in the ring together during an open workout held Wednesday afternoon at the Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza in downtown San Antonio. The two were scheduled to do work out nearly 30 minutes apart, but Ghana’s Tagoe felt the need to stick around long enough for Garcia’s arrival in his best effort to get inside the head of the unbeaten California native.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO