Blake Shelton has eased into the job of being a stepfather quite easily, but teaching his three boys how to adjust to farm life has been a harder task. As the 45-year-old singer shared during an exclusive chat with People, his stepsons, whom wife Gwen Stefani shares with Gavin Rossdale, were born and raised in Hollywood. And they’ve grown accustomed to city life. So when they first visited Shelton’s 1,300 acre Oklahoma ranch, they didn’t know what to do with themselves, particularly the two oldest, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.

