Foss, Okla., residents asked to evacuate town because of growing grassfire
UPDATE: Oklahoma 44 has been reopened, according to OHP.
Original Story
FOSS, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities are asking Foss, Okla., residents to evacuate the town as a grassfire grows more dangerous.
Oklahoma 44 was closed at 5:09 p.m. Saturday because of the grassfire, which is burning between Interstate 40’s 53 mile marker and Foss’ north side.Several crews battling fires in Spencer
“Heavy smoke is a hazard and residents have been notified to evacuate the town of Foss,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said.
