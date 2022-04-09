ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foss, OK

Foss, Okla., residents asked to evacuate town because of growing grassfire

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KQbN_0f4e7YaV00

UPDATE: Oklahoma 44 has been reopened, according to OHP.

Original Story

FOSS, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities are asking Foss, Okla., residents to evacuate the town as a grassfire grows more dangerous.

Oklahoma 44 was closed at 5:09 p.m. Saturday because of the grassfire, which is burning between Interstate 40’s 53 mile marker and Foss’ north side.

Several crews battling fires in Spencer

“Heavy smoke is a hazard and residents have been notified to evacuate the town of Foss,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Foss, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Teen May Have the Biggest Balls After Getting Arrested at Whataburger

Look, I think this kid knew he was getting arrested regardless. Might as well have some fun while doing it?. Not sure if this was a wake and bake scenario or if this was a long night. It looks like 17-year-old Donovan Meadows went on an early morning Whataburger run. Munchies and Whataburger always hits the spot. Looks like for Donovan a Wichita Falls police officer was also in the drive thru.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okla#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KAKE TV

Loved ones identify 6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy