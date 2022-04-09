How much does the winner of the Masters get? Golf’s biggest tournament sets a new prize record
The 2022 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National is in full swing.
The tournament has welcomed back the sports biggest star in Tiger Woods, who was by-far the most wagered on player at the tournament.
Another item the tournament has brought back is it multi-million-dollar prize money. The total prize money for golfers at the 2022 Masters is $15 million total, an increase from last year’s $11.5 million.
The winner will get $2.7 million this year, compared to $2.07 million last year.
According to The Augusta Chronicle, here are the total prize money allocations for the winner and top 50 players at the Masters:
Total purse: $15 million
1st: $2,700,000
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $540,000
7th: $502,500
8th: $465,000
9th: $435,000
10th: $405,000
11th: $375,000
12th: $345,000
13th: $315,000
14th: $285,000
15th: $270,000
16th: $255,000
17th: $240,000
18th: $225,000
19th: $210,000
20th: $195,000
21st: $180,000
22nd: $168,000
23rd: $156,000
24th: $144,000
25th: $132,999
26th: $120,000
27th: $115,500
28th: $111,000
29th: $106,500
30th: $102,000
31st: $97,500
32nd: $93,000
33rd: $88,500
34th: $84,750
35th: $81,000
36th: $77,250
37th: $73,500
38th: $70,500
39th: $67,500
40th: $64,500
41st: $61,500
42nd: $58,500
43rd: $55,500
44th: $52,500
45th: $49,500
46th: $46,500
47th: $43,500
48th: $41,100
49th: $39,000
50th: $37,800
