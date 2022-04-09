ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How much does the winner of the Masters get? Golf’s biggest tournament sets a new prize record

By Weston Blasi
 1 day ago
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Getty Images

The 2022 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National is in full swing.

The tournament has welcomed back the sports biggest star in Tiger Woods, who was by-far the most wagered on player at the tournament.

Another item the tournament has brought back is it multi-million-dollar prize money. The total prize money for golfers at the 2022 Masters is $15 million total, an increase from last year’s $11.5 million.

The winner will get $2.7 million this year, compared to $2.07 million last year.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, here are the total prize money allocations for the winner and top 50 players at the Masters:

Total purse: $15 million

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,620,000

3rd: $1,020,000

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000

6th: $540,000

7th: $502,500

8th: $465,000

9th: $435,000

10th: $405,000

11th: $375,000

12th: $345,000

13th: $315,000

14th: $285,000

15th: $270,000

16th: $255,000

17th: $240,000

18th: $225,000

19th: $210,000

20th: $195,000

21st: $180,000

22nd: $168,000

23rd: $156,000

24th: $144,000

25th: $132,999

26th: $120,000

27th: $115,500

28th: $111,000

29th: $106,500

30th: $102,000

31st: $97,500

32nd: $93,000

33rd: $88,500

34th: $84,750

35th: $81,000

36th: $77,250

37th: $73,500

38th: $70,500

39th: $67,500

40th: $64,500

41st: $61,500

42nd: $58,500

43rd: $55,500

44th: $52,500

45th: $49,500

46th: $46,500

47th: $43,500

48th: $41,100

49th: $39,000

50th: $37,800

The final round of the Masters on Sunday can be seen on CBS and Paramount+.

