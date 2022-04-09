ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

'Shamokin Warms My Heart' fair

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A fair took place in Northumberland County on Saturday. The 'Shamokin Warms My Heart' fair on...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 1

Harbinger
1d ago

It’s a shame for the coal region communities. When I was a child, they were still somewhat vibrant. Places like Shamokin, and Mt. Carmel and Shenendoah were all bustling around Christmas time. Shoppers would walk the streets and it all seemed so alive. We lived “ over the mountain “, but we had friends in all those towns. Even had a store in Mt Carmel for awhile. Lots of history.

Reply
3
Related
Newswatch 16

Homes near Shamokin heavily damaged by fire

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home in Northumberland County Tuesday morning. It started around 9:50 a.m. in an occupied half of the home on West Arch Street in Coal Township and spread to the rear of a neighboring home. One person was home and was able...
SHAMOKIN, PA
FOX 43

Family gets new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another family has found a home thanks to the MulDer Square revitalization in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg. The square received its name by combining the names of Mulberry and Derry Streets, where the development is located. As part of the project, the Tri-County Housing...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Encina bringing $1 billion manufacturing plant to Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A company that recycles plastic into chemicals plans to invest $1 billion in a new facility in Northumberland County, creating hundreds of jobs. Encina, based in Texas, announced plans Thursday for the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility. The plant will take post-consumer plastic and recycle it into chemicals to make new plastic items, according to a release from the company.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Shamokin, PA
Government
City
Shamokin, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Shamokin, PA
Society
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials searching for four wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are searching for four individuals that are wanted on warrants. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals as of March 13: Ryan Vought, 28, Cairnbrook area – wanted on drug charges. Brudget Chalfant, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Goats#Wnep
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mohegan Sun Casino assault sends one man to hospital

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino. Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WOLF

Man kills woman with sword in Shamokin

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WOLF) — 21-year-old Corey Quincy is waiting charges after admitting to stabbing a woman to death with a sword in his home on South Vine Street. The area around the home was taped off for hours on Friday. The Northumberland County Streets filled with State Police vehicles.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy