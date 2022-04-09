ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

1 person hospitalized after 2-car crash in Antelope

By Jonathan Taraya
 1 day ago

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-car crash in Antelope left one person hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened in the area of Antelope Road and Antelope Hills Drive.

Pedestrian struck by multiple cars on Highway 99

One person involved in the crash needed to be removed from one of the vehicles by Metro Fire crews before being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash shut down eastbound lanes of Antelope Road before they were reopened just before 2 p.m.

No information was released on what caused the crash.

Comments / 0

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

