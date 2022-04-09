ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Justin Barron: Still on shelf

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Barron (leg) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs,...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg, top-5 pick Kent Johnson sign with Columbus Blue Jackets

Two of the Michigan hockey team’s top contributors for the 2021-22 season are headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than 24 hours after the Wolverines lost to Denver 3-2 in overtime in a national semifinal, sophomore forward Kent Johnson, the No. 5 overall pick last July, signed a three-year, entry-level deal on Friday, while senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg, the Wolverines’ captain, inked a one-year, entry-level deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
DETROIT, MI
Jeff Petry
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres shut out by Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After watching two-goal leads vanish against two Stanley Cup contenders, the Sabres instead fell behind early against the two-time Stanley Cup champions. The first two Lightning goals were scored just 17 seconds apart, and Tampa Bay never looked back. Buffalo fell to the Bolts 5-0. After nearly ten minutes of scoreless hockey, a pair of costly turnovers set Tampa Bay up for cruise control. Ondrej Palat and Corey Perry provided some cushion for Tampa Bay. Then, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton poured it on.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Bennett scores late, Panthers rally to beat Sabres 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla- (AP) — Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds left to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

JAKE ALLEN FORCED OUT OF GAME; CAREY PRICE WOULDN'T SUIT UP AS EBUG

An interesting tidbit from Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Habs starter Jake Allen was to leave in the first after he seemed to tweak something while on the ice. Backup goaltender Sam Montembeault finished out the opening frame, while it was announced during the intermission that Allen would not be returning.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Late-Season Struggles Put Rebuild Timeline Into Focus

The second-half of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season has been disappointing for several reasons. The games simply aren’t as fun to watch when the Wings are getting pummeled with scores like 9-2 and 11-2. Players that showed so much promise and progress in the first half look to be regressing back to old, bad habits since the All-Star break. But perhaps the biggest disappointment is that with each loss, the Red Wings are showing that their rebuild is far from over despite a promising first half that teased that tough times would soon be coming to an end.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
Yardbarker

Mitchell Stephens picks up assist in return to Red Wings’ lineup after five-month absence

Detroit Red Wings forward Mitchell Stephens made his long-awaited return to the lineup on Saturday after a five-month absence while recovering from a lower-body injury. Stephens, 25, recorded the secondary helper on Sam Gagner’s goal in the second period of Saturday’s 5–4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, although it was Marc Staal who put in the majority of the work to set up the play with a gorgeous tape-to-tape pass.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
