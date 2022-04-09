ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Not playing versus Isles

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

MacEachearn (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Islanders,...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
NASHVILLE, TN
WNCT

Palmieri rescues Isles in final-minute win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a […]
RALEIGH, NC
JAKE ALLEN FORCED OUT OF GAME; CAREY PRICE WOULDN'T SUIT UP AS EBUG

An interesting tidbit from Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Habs starter Jake Allen was to leave in the first after he seemed to tweak something while on the ice. Backup goaltender Sam Montembeault finished out the opening frame, while it was announced during the intermission that Allen would not be returning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Remains out Saturday

Gurianov (illness) won't play Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 24-year-old will miss his third straight game with the ailment. Gurianov will have a chance to return in a quick turnaround Sunday in Chicago, but since the team likely won't hold a morning skate ahead of that contest, fantasy managers will probably need to wait to see if he takes the ice for pregame warmups.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Placed on bereavement list

Brebbia was placed on the bereavement list Sunday. Brebbia will miss a minimum of three games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Wednesday's game versus the Padres. The right-hander has allowed just one walk in 1.2 scorless and hitless innings in two appearances this season. Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was called up to take Brebbia's spot on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Saturday

Suarez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins. Suarez started Friday's matchup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Abraham Toro will start at the hot corner and bat fifth Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hits injured list

Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Lewis is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure he underwent last May. The Mariners had said early in camp that he wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and that's in fact what ended up happening, but he's been taking steps in the right direction, so his absence may not be a long one. He'll return to a very crowded outfield, as the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker from the Reds in March and promoted 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez to the Opening Day roster, but he has a strong enough bat to carve out a role once he proves his health.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Slugs two home runs

Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win against the Angels. Tucker was responsible for Houston's final four runs with a three-run shot in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old outfielder looks to build on an exceptional 2021 campaign as maybe the best hitter on a Houston team with World Series aspirations.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup

Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

