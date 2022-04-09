ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken's Haydn Fleury: Still sidelined

Fleury (upper body) will not play Saturday versus...

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Haydn Fleury
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Sunday

Fleury will start Sunday's game against visiting Los Angeles, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Fleury and Cam Talbot have rotated starts since the former arrived in St. Paul, and that trend will continue Sunday. Fleury's winning streak ended at three games his last time out, when he allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-2 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. He'll look to get back in the win column against a Kings squad that's an excellent 20-9-6 on road ice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Sunday. The move comes after Jake Allen suffered a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto, which forced him to leave the game in the first period. Sam Montembeault handled the goaltending...
NHL
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Valimaki, Ruzicka

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is just one away from becoming the franchise’s sixth ever player to crack the 100-point barrier. In other news, Juuso Valimaki got a brief new shot with the big club after being recalled from the Stockton Heat this past week. He wasn’t alone in that regard either, as Adam Ruzicka was recalled alongside him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

