Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out again Saturday

Two of the Michigan hockey team’s top contributors for the 2021-22 season are headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than 24 hours after the Wolverines lost to Denver 3-2 in overtime in a national semifinal, sophomore forward Kent Johnson, the No. 5 overall pick last July, signed a three-year, entry-level deal on Friday, while senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg, the Wolverines’ captain, inked a one-year, entry-level deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.
