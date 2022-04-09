ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out again Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Chinakhov (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Blue...

www.cbssports.com

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg, top-5 pick Kent Johnson sign with Columbus Blue Jackets

Two of the Michigan hockey team’s top contributors for the 2021-22 season are headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than 24 hours after the Wolverines lost to Denver 3-2 in overtime in a national semifinal, sophomore forward Kent Johnson, the No. 5 overall pick last July, signed a three-year, entry-level deal on Friday, while senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg, the Wolverines’ captain, inked a one-year, entry-level deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin suits up for 500th NHL game as Red Wings host Columbus

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suited up in his 500th National Hockey League regular-season contest when he hit the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Larkin, 25, was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. The Waterford, MI product currently leads the Red Wings with 30 goals and 67 points in 66 games this season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Mitchell Stephens picks up assist in return to Red Wings’ lineup after five-month absence

Detroit Red Wings forward Mitchell Stephens made his long-awaited return to the lineup on Saturday after a five-month absence while recovering from a lower-body injury. Stephens, 25, recorded the secondary helper on Sam Gagner’s goal in the second period of Saturday’s 5–4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, although it was Marc Staal who put in the majority of the work to set up the play with a gorgeous tape-to-tape pass.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brian Elliott: Facing Sabres on Sunday

Elliott will start Sunday's game against the visiting Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Sunday will mark just the 15th appearance of the campaign for the 37-year-old, as he's been rolled out sparingly behind workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy. Elliott's numbers (2.48 GAA, .912 save percentage) have been solid for a backup, and he makes for a great DFS option against a lackluster Buffalo offense (2.74 goals for this season).
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Columbus in overtime after late rally to tie

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were officially eliminated from the playoffs earlier in the day, but they battled Saturday night like they were in the thick of the chase. Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrana scored 58 seconds apart late in the third period to tie the game. But...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Three Detroit Red Wings draft picks win national title with Denver

BOSTON – Carter Mazur’s grandfather attended nearly every one of his hockey games growing up in Jackson. His grandfather wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s NCAA national championship after testing positive for COVID-19 just before the Frozen Four, but Mazur was still able to include him in the postgame celebration after his Denver University scored five unanswered in the third period for a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
DETROIT, MI

