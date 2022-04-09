ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Jake Walman: Out with upper-body injury

 1 day ago

Walman (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of...

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg, top-5 pick Kent Johnson sign with Columbus Blue Jackets

Two of the Michigan hockey team’s top contributors for the 2021-22 season are headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than 24 hours after the Wolverines lost to Denver 3-2 in overtime in a national semifinal, sophomore forward Kent Johnson, the No. 5 overall pick last July, signed a three-year, entry-level deal on Friday, while senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg, the Wolverines’ captain, inked a one-year, entry-level deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
theScore

Rangers get Kakko back after 31-game absence

Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko is in the lineup against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed, according to The New York Post's Mollie Walker. Kakko last played Jan. 21. He missed the previous 31 games with an upper-body ailment. Gallant said in February that the issue...
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
MLive.com

Red Wings: Arc of franchise headed in right direction

DETROIT – The progress the Detroit Red Wings have made this season is somewhat lost in their record over the past couple of months, a stretch during which they suffered a few blowout losses and their goals-against average ballooned. The Red Wings were one game over .500, excluding overtime/shootout...
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
The Ann Arbor News

Three Detroit Red Wings draft picks win national title with Denver

BOSTON – Carter Mazur’s grandfather attended nearly every one of his hockey games growing up in Jackson. His grandfather wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s NCAA national championship after testing positive for COVID-19 just before the Frozen Four, but Mazur was still able to include him in the postgame celebration after his Denver University scored five unanswered in the third period for a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
