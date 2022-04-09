ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers: How to watch, three things to know, live updates

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
 1 day ago

How to watch Thunder at Clippers

When: 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)

Stream: DirecTV Stream

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Three things to know about Thunder at Clippers

► This is the third straight season that the Thunder and Clippers have met on the last day of the regular season.

► The Thunder has lost its last seven road games in the series. OKC hasn’t beaten the Clippers in L.A. since January 2018.

► The NBA Draft lottery odds will be finalized after Sunday night. The Thunder is in fourth place in the reverse standings — one game behind Detroit and one game ahead of Indiana. If the Pistons beat the 76ers and the Thunder loses to the Clippers, OKC and Detroit will be tied for third. The Thunder will drop into a tie for fourth if it beats the Clippers and the Pacers lose to the Nets.

Projected starters for Thunder at Clippers

Thunder (24-57)

Pos. — Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast.

G — Zavier Simpson — 6-0 — 9.0 — 4.0 — 7.7

G — Vit Krejci — 6-8 — 5.9 — 3.4 — 1.9

F — Georgios Kalaitzakis — 6-8 — 17.7 — 2.3 — 3.0

F — Jaylen Hoard — 6-8 — 14.8 — 11.5 — 2.3

C — Isaiah Roby — 6-8 — 10.0 — 4.9 — 1.6

Clippers (40-40)*

Pos. — Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast.

G — Reggie Jackson — 6-2 — 17.0 — 3.6 — 4.8

G — Paul George — 6-8 — 24.4 — 6.8 — 5.5

F — Nikolas Batum — 6-8 — 8.4 — 4.3 — 1.7

F — Marcus Morris Sr. — 6-8 — 15.5 — 4.5 — 2.1

C — Ivica Zubac — 7-0 — 10.2 — 8.4 — 1.6

*-Records and stats do not reflect Saturday games

Thunder vs. Clippers live updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers: How to watch, three things to know, live updates

