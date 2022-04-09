Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Arkansas’ lineup, after some early season struggles, has been rather consistent in the last several weeks. Arkansas Pine-Bluff allowed the Razorbacks to add some more good mojo to such work in Game One on Tuesday. The Diamond Hogs had no trouble with UAPB in the first of two games of a doubleheader, winning 15-0. Every Arkansas starter reached base and all but one had at least one hit. All of them also scored, saved one player, as well. Arkansas racked up 15 hits, eight walks and a hit-by-pitch in the win. Five of the knocks went for extra bases. These players had the...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 16 MINUTES AGO