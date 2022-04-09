Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
First pitch between Huskers and Creighton moved to 6:05 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the potential for severe weather, Tuesday night’s Nebraska Baseball game vs. Creighton has been moved up to 6:05 p.m. at Hawks Field. The game can be seen on B1G+, while fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call all the action on the Huskers Radio Network. The rematch with the Bluejays will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KSXP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Quad City Storm ready for first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
Ugly softball incident in Laurel is unfortunately a sign of the times
An umpire in Laurel got punched by a woman who had been thrown out of the stadium. This trend doesn't help the shortage of game officials. The post Ugly softball incident in Laurel is unfortunately a sign of the times appeared first on Mississippi Today.
Ohio State football recruiting: 4-star RB Mark Fletcher pledges to Buckeyes
Ohio State just added its first important offensive skill player to its 2023 football recruiting class as four-star running back Mark Fletcher committed to the Buckeyes. Fletcher picked Ohio State over Miami, Michigan, Penn State, and Alabama. Listed as 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Fletcher brings a ...
Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers' 2022 Schedule Analysis
Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again approaching the upcoming college football season with a mix of optimism and dread. The program is coming off another bowl-less season, the fifth straight campaign without such a trip for the storied program. But with a batch of new faces in key positions, could the 2022 season be the much-needed breath of fresh air Nebraska has been searching for under head coach Scott Frost?
Two home run day from Tesarek leads Pioneers in victory over Omaha North
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
