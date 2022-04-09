Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

PEORIA — Kate Popovec approached the podium Tuesday after being introduced as Bradley's newest coach and looked to a crowd filled with friendly faces. Her parents, Ken and Renee, sat in the front row inside the atrium of Renaissance Coliseum, as did her fiance, Ollie — each of them dressed in Bradley red. Braves players also dotted the chairs around the podium and stage in support of Popovec, who was hired last week as the 10th women's basketball coach in Bradley history. ...

PEORIA, IL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO