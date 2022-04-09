Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
KWQC
Quad City Storm ready for first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Ohio State football recruiting: 4-star RB Mark Fletcher pledges to Buckeyes
Ohio State just added its first important offensive skill player to its 2023 football recruiting class as four-star running back Mark Fletcher committed to the Buckeyes. Fletcher picked Ohio State over Miami, Michigan, Penn State, and Alabama. Listed as 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Fletcher brings a ...
Whitecaps start season with strong Ty Madden, less COVID protocols
After winning two of their first three games to open the 2022 season against the Great Lakes Loons, the West Michigan Whitecaps returned home Tuesday to play the home opener at LMCU Ballpark.
Why Bradley was the perfect fit for its newest women's basketball coach
PEORIA — Kate Popovec approached the podium Tuesday after being introduced as Bradley's newest coach and looked to a crowd filled with friendly faces. Her parents, Ken and Renee, sat in the front row inside the atrium of Renaissance Coliseum, as did her fiance, Ollie — each of them dressed in Bradley red. Braves players also dotted the chairs around the podium and stage in support of Popovec, who was hired last week as the 10th women's basketball coach in Bradley history. ...
News Channel Nebraska
Two home run day from Tesarek leads Pioneers in victory over Omaha North
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
