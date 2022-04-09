Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
RVC softball splits doubleheader against DII Triton College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matchup of nationally ranked softball teams, DIII #1 Rock Valley split its doubleheader with DII #13 Triton Saturday afternoon at RVC. The Golden Eagles lost game one 7-6 but turned around and won the second game 12-4. RVC is now 20-6 (6-0). In baseball,...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Ohio State football recruiting: 4-star RB Mark Fletcher pledges to Buckeyes
Ohio State just added its first important offensive skill player to its 2023 football recruiting class as four-star running back Mark Fletcher committed to the Buckeyes. Fletcher picked Ohio State over Miami, Michigan, Penn State, and Alabama. Listed as 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Fletcher brings a ...
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois – game one
Iowa defeated Illinois, 4-2, in game one of a doubleheader at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday. Iowa pitcher Dylan Nedved pitched five innings for the Hawkeyes and held the Fighting Illini to three hits and one run. Pitchers Connor Shultz and Ben Beutel pitched for the remainder of the game.
Whitecaps start season with strong Ty Madden, less COVID protocols
After winning two of their first three games to open the 2022 season against the Great Lakes Loons, the West Michigan Whitecaps returned home Tuesday to play the home opener at LMCU Ballpark.
Two home run day from Tesarek leads Pioneers in victory over Omaha North
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
