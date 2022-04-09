ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYxK1_0f4e6HnB00

Nebraska’s John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
529
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy