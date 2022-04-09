ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Says Hollywood ‘Didn’t Seem to Care’ About Show for ‘First Few Years’

By Joe Rutland
 1 day ago
Yellowstone has quite a fan base on TV and Cole Hauser notices it, but it’s taken time for Hollywood to do so, too. After all, Yellowstone‘s cast did get a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild. It was in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Hauser, notes, that the show is getting attention from fans in different parts of the United States.

Cole Hauser of ‘Yellowstone’ Sees Other U.S. Areas Noticing Show These Days

“One of the coolest things is that places like California, New York, and Hollywood are catching on,” Yellowstone‘s Cole Hauser says. “I don’t know why they didn’t seem to care for the first few years.” One reason that Yellowstone is getting attention from these areas has to do with its fashion. Yes, all of the hats and clothes are gaining the eyeballs of fashion journalism these days.

Just recently, other parts of the U.S. have become aware of Yellowstone. Some would view the show as something akin to representing just middle America. As in, the stories and themes follow along with what some would term this type of show. We get more from the Belleville News-Democrat.

In addition, while other parts of the country are dialing into the Paramount Network right now, Hauser has been playing Rip. This character is tight with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. On the show, Rip gets married to Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. It’s going to be a wild Season 5 for the Taylor Sheridan-created Western drama.

Rip Wheeler Will Have His Hands Full With Marriage To Beth Dutton

Meanwhile, people who may just be getting into Yellowstone can watch Cole Hauser as Rip and Kelly Reilly as Beth closely. Firstly, they have their hands full not only as a married couple but with Carter, played by Finn Little. Secondly, seeing how they all will live in some form of peace and serenity will be interesting. Thirdly, viewers did get an up-close-and-personal look at the dynamics in Season 4. Make sure to keep your eyes on Yellowstone and Cole Hauser, too.

Here’s a little inside Yellowstone stuff about Reilly. The veteran actress happened to appear on casting director John Papsidera’s list of potential cast members. “Kelly was a discovery that [Sheridan] wasn’t familiar with,” Papsidera told Vanity Fair. About having her play Beth, Papsidera said it was “how difficult it would be to find somebody that incorporated all the things that he wrote Beth to be. I was thinking about women that I felt were strong and smart and beautiful, and Kelly was on that shortlist for me.” She appears to be a solid pick as the Beth Dutton character continues to cement her spot.

Mike Petersen
1d ago

they couldn't have picked a better woman to play Beth in my opinion !!! great show !! so now I suppose Hollywood will be over run with cowboys !! ??? lol

