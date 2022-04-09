RAW: FL: NFL QB DWAYNE HASKINS ACCIDENT SCENE

Related
Dwayne Haskins, former Steelers and Commanders QB, dies in tragic accident
Tragedy struck on Saturday morning as NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead. The QB who played two seasons for the Washington Commanders and last latched onto the Pittsburgh Steelers was reportedly hit by a car in South Florida. The horrible news was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. Dwayne...
New details emerge about Dwayne Haskins’ death
The Ohio State football world, and the football world in general, was rocked this morning when news circulated that Dwayne Haskins had died. He was just 24 years old and had a lot of life left to live. New details have emerged as to how Haskins ultimately was killed. According...
Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet
NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Dies At Age 24
By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was struck by a dump truck while he was trying to cross a Florida highway. >> STREAM ALERT: Watch our special on Dwayne Haskins on CBS News Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Twitter. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on...
Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52
A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins
Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
Joe Burrow pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins
The Washington Commanders picked Haskins in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was going to turn 25 on May 3. Haskins beat out Burrow for the Buckeyes' starting job prior to the 2018 season. Burrow transferred to LSU and Haskins went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.
Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death
Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
What We Know About Dwayne Haskins’ Tragic Death
Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star who played for Washington and Pittsburgh in the National Football League, died on Saturday. According to the authorities, Haskins, who was training in South Florida with Steelers teammates, was killed when he was struck by a truck on a highway early Saturday morning.
Ex-Cowboys exec apologizes for comments on Dwayne Haskins' death
Tragedy hit the NFL on Saturday with the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but mourning turned into rage for some after a set of wildly over-the-line comments by a Hall of Fame executive. Gil Brandt, the pioneering Dallas Cowboys scout best known for helping construct the franchise's first...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins, 24, dies after being struck by vehicle
Former Ohio State and Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was training with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates in South Florida, died on Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle. Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, revealed the tragic news to ESPN. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement.
Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite
New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges
University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
Jerry Jones Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former assistant coach Gary Brown. Brown, the Cowboys running backs coach from 2013-19, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. The former Cowboys assistant coach played in the NFL before getting...
Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness
Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline
Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
