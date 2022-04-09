RAW: FL: NFL QB DWAYNE HASKINS ACCIDENT SCENE

By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was struck by a dump truck while he was trying to cross a Florida highway. >> STREAM ALERT: Watch our special on Dwayne Haskins on CBS News Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Twitter. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on...

