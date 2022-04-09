ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RAW: FL: NFL QB DWAYNE HASKINS ACCIDENT SCENE

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK884_0f4e66AR00

Video of scene where accident happened

FanSided

New details emerge about Dwayne Haskins’ death

The Ohio State football world, and the football world in general, was rocked this morning when news circulated that Dwayne Haskins had died. He was just 24 years old and had a lot of life left to live. New details have emerged as to how Haskins ultimately was killed. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Dies At Age 24

By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was struck by a dump truck while he was trying to cross a Florida highway. >> STREAM ALERT: Watch our special on Dwayne Haskins on CBS News Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Twitter. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Commanders picked Haskins in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was going to turn 25 on May 3. Haskins beat out Burrow for the Buckeyes' starting job prior to the 2018 season. Burrow transferred to LSU and Haskins went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

What We Know About Dwayne Haskins’ Tragic Death

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star who played for Washington and Pittsburgh in the National Football League, died on Saturday. According to the authorities, Haskins, who was training in South Florida with Steelers teammates, was killed when he was struck by a truck on a highway early Saturday morning.
NFL
AOL Corp

Ex-Cowboys exec apologizes for comments on Dwayne Haskins' death

Tragedy hit the NFL on Saturday with the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but mourning turned into rage for some after a set of wildly over-the-line comments by a Hall of Fame executive. Gil Brandt, the pioneering Dallas Cowboys scout best known for helping construct the franchise's first...
COLUMBUS, OH
