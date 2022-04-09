ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC star, Murrieta native Isaiah Mobley declares for NBA Draft

By William Hernandez
 1 day ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Apr. 8 PM Edition) 02:30

USC junior forward Isaiah Mobley is taking his talents to the NBA.

After three years playing for USC, the former Rancho Christian High School standout announced Saturday on his Instagram account that he will hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

"These past three years have been amazing," Mobley said in his Instagram post. "I've had experiences that I'll never forget, played with teammates that have become brothers (well, one brother that became a teammate), and I've done it all in front of the best fans in the country."

The 6-foot-10 Murrieta native led the Trojans in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 14.2 point and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Isaiah follows his younger brother Evan, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, to the association where he is expected to be drafted in the first round.

The Mobley brothers helped USC reach the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA tournament, where the Trojans eventually lost to Gonzaga.

This past season USC made it to the tournament but were knocked out in the first round by Miami.

