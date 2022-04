BALTIMORE, Md. — In the wake of an act of vandalism at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery, which resulted in dozens of headstones that were pushed over or damaged, parishioners, distraught to see something like this happen to their loved ones’ graves, have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from the community, including offers to volunteer time and services to repair the headstones.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 28 DAYS AGO