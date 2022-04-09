JOB:Blissful Knead is seeking to hire a Spa Coordinator

SPONSORED:

JOB: Blissful Knead is Hiring Spa Coordinator!

Blissful Knead Spa has immediate openings for a Spa Coordinator, Front Desk and Sales Associate for our premium day spa located in the heart of Burien, WA.

We are looking for customer oriented staff that want to grow with our business.

This is an active job and fast paced job when we are busy, so if you prefer sitting at a desk and a slow place, this would not be a good fit.

As a Spa Coordinator, Front Desk and Sales Associate, you will report to the Director of Operations and be required to:

Provide a positive, luxury experience for all clients

Ensure client comfort and safety at all times

Answer phones, emails, texts and online requests for appointments

Manage scheduling and appointments to maximize spa capacity

Sell monthly membership program, spa packages and retail items

Build client relationships to retain and expand business by providing excellent service

Participate in spa activities, including staff meetings, promotions, and trainings

Do laundry – Maintain spa facilities and equipment

Perform executive assistant duties as assigned

Be a reliable and punctual member of the *team*

Have a good professional *positive* attitude

Must have reliable transportation

You must be vaccinated for COVID19. Front Desk, Receptionist and/or Sales experience a plus!

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Benefits: Medical/Dental Offered

COVID-19 considerations: We have strict COVID-19 screening and masking requirements at the spa.

Email your resume to: [email protected] AND [email protected].

Blissful Knead is located at 140 SW 153rd Street.