ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Holding Fair Housing Workshop

By Kristina Abbey
SignalsAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Prescott, in collaboration with Southwest Fair Housing Council will offer a Free Fair Housing 101 Orientation and Refresher training in person and via Zoom on April 27th. Through examples contained in scenarios, questions, and interaction, attendees will gain an understanding...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Fair Housing#Local Fair Housing Laws#Housing Providers#Social Service Agencies#Tenants Advocates#Adre Fh#Local News Stories On
AZFamily

Two main reasons why rent continues to spike in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report just released from Zumper indicates rent continues to increase in certain Arizona cities. In fact, the two cities with the biggest rent increases are Surprise and Glendale. Both are around 30% higher than last year. So, what is going on here?. Well, it...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/10)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. If you're good with children, Whiz Kidz Preschools may be the right choice for your career. The locally owned and operated preschool is hiring for dozens of positions at all four of it's Valley locations including Scottsdale. Positions include lead teachers, assistant teachers, campus directors, and more. Benefits include paid time off, paid holidays, healthcare, 401K, paid training, free staff meals, free childcare, bonus incentive programs and more. The pandemic has caused many teachers to take on new jobs due to low pay, causing a local (and national) childcare shortage. Whiz Kidz positions start at $16-$18 an hour compared to the national average of less than $12 an hour. Click here for more info.
PHOENIX, AZ
WDAM-TV

Vyzen holds cookout, wellness fair Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit organization held a community cookout and wellness fair Saturday. Vyzen, which mentors to young men, held the event at Eastside Park in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon. Several booths were set up, including representatives with the NAACP, health care services and the Mississippi Rising Coalition.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
On Target News

TCS to hold Job Fair on March 26

Tullahoma City Schools will be hosting a job fair and inviting individuals interested in working in the educational field to attend on Saturday, March 26, at East Middle School. “This will be such an exciting event, and we hope to have a large turnout for our job fair as Tullahoma...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Mission Local

Permit issued to demolish The Phoenix on Valencia Street

The stalled plan to demolish The Phoenix and build 19 units has risen again. Back in 2018, the owner of the Irish pub The Phoenix on 811 Valencia St. submitted plans to demolish the one-story watering hole to develop a six-story mixed-use building with 19 “Single Room Occupancy” units.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy