The two driving commonalities in Meghan Buchanan’s pivotal life moments have been the presence of a negative voice and the refusal to listen. As a seven-year-old, doctors told her mother that her dyslexic daughter wouldn’t accomplish much academically. When the Woodland Park native graduated among the top-10 in her high school class, counselors cautioned her against pursuing her dream as an aerospace engineer. In 2011, shortly after a life-threatening accident in Vail’s back bowls left her with “one of the worst fractures” Dr. Rick Cunningham had seen in a decade, she was told she would “walk with a cane” and “limp the rest of her life.”

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO