Los Angeles, CA

Tree Trimmer Found Dead, Hanging Upside Down 50 Feet Up

By Heather Navarro
NBC Bay Area
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA tree trimmer in Sherman Oaks was found dead Saturday, hanging upside down about 50 feet up from the ground, authorities said. The rescue...

www.nbcbayarea.com

CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
