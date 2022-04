What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. March 20, 1903: “Samuel A. White, of Chicago, president of the Hobart and Western Railway company, appeared before the county commissioners this afternoon and asked for a franchise for his company in St. Joseph county. The company wants to operate an interurban line from Laporte to this city. It wishes to enter South Bend over the old Michigan road.“ — The South Bend Tribune.

