Studebaker National Museum celebrates 60 years of the Avanti with new exhibit

This vintage automobile could run some incredible times at the track with you behind the wheel. Classic cars are a massive part of what made most of us enthusiasts fall in love with the car community. Whether you remember the long hoods of the straight-six BMWs, rolling fenders of the road racing era, or massive V8s from America's first performance car revolution, vintage automobiles have heavily influenced us all in one way or another. The car we are looking at today requires a particular sort of taste for the early days of American automotive greatness rather than the muscle car or pony eras. You'llYou'll never have a shortage of these things at the drag strip or local cars and coffee, but they can be pretty hard to find in good shape because of their popularity. So here's your chance to get in the driver's seat of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe!

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO