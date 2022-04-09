ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studebaker National Museum celebrates 60 years of the Avanti with new exhibit

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now through October, The Studebaker National Museum is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avanti with a brand new exhibit. Named America’s Most Advanced Automobile, The...

